SCC offering Farm Business Management Program

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — As finances get tight for some producers at the end of this harvest season, business management becomes crucial.
Minnesota’s Farm Business Management program is being offered at eight locations across the state, including a location at South Central College (SCC) in North Mankato.
The program is course and credit-based and coursework is selected based on the specific person’s needs.
“We’re very pleased to be standing on the shoulders of some people that really were intentional in planning and wise in really promoting some good sound financial planning and benchmarking and I think that’s what makes us resilient and very reliable rural communities in the state of Minnesota,” SCC Dean of Agriculture Brad Schloesser said.
The program includes coursework in system management, business planning and managing farm system data.
Anyone interested in learning more information or registering for the Farm Business Management Course should contact Shelly Kitzberger at (507) 389-7497 or by email at shelly.kitzberger@southcentral.edu or visit South Central College’s Farm Business Management webpage.
