Shopping small supports community, economic growth

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Since Sota Sisters opened in North Mankato in September, owner Amber Bannerman has made sure she’s fully prepared for the busy shopping season.
“We obviously had to make sure the store was well stocked for Christmas, for Black Friday, for Shop Small Saturday and for Christmas shopping,” Bannerman said.
The Small Business Movement has majorly gained momentum in recent years, due to the national formation of Small Business Saturday, which the United States recognizes on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
Bannerman knows the impact of shopping small.
"Especially since I opened my business I've tried to support more small businesses."
Even she shops small for inventory – some of her jewelry comes from vendors in North Mankato and St. Peter.
“When you are shopping at a small business, you are directly helping that family, one, and all the employees that work there, too.” Bannerman added.
Experts say there are many benefits to keeping your money in the community.
“When we take a look at small businesses we take a look at what they provide to the community. They provide jobs, they provide taxes, they provide sales tax revenue. They provide more to the community. They are part of the community,” said Mike Hahn, executive director of Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Small Business Development Center.
Bannerman says she hopes holiday shoppers consider checking out locally–owned shops this year, to support their neighbors, and maybe find something they can't get anywhere else.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.