Small Arts grants awarded to area organizations, more grants available

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — The Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council (PLRAC) recently announced that it has Small Arts grants available for schools, nonprofit art organizations and community groups that are sponsoring arts activities within the nine-county region that PLRAC serves.
First-time applicants must contact PLRAC to discuss their project in advance. The Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Center can be contacted by phone at 1-800-298-1254 or by email at plrac@hickorytech.net.
Deadlines for applying for the Small Arts grants are Jan. 1 and Feb. 1.
In addition, the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Center recently awarded five Small Arts grants to area organizations, including Janesville Matters, Minnesota New Country School, Minnesota Shorts Play Festival, Minnesota Valley Music Teachers Association and Two Rivers Community Orchestra.
Janesville Matters will create a sculpture garden with four sculptures and landscaping in front of the Janesville Public Utilities Building. The artwork will be created by Tim James, an artist and art teacher at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (JWP) Public Schools, Aiden Demarais, a JWP Advanced Metals teacher, and JWP students.
Minnesota New Country School will sponsor Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre’s production of ‘Pinocchio.’ The performance will take place for all students in kindergarten through 6th grade from March 2 to March 7 at the Henderson Road Haus Event Center.
Minnesota Shorts Play Festival will present a two-day festival consisting of 14 plays. Seven of the plays will be from Minnesota playwrights, while the remaining seven will be from playwrights across the nation. The performances will be performed on Sept. 10 and Sept. 11 at the Lincoln Community Center in Mankato.
Minnesota Valley Music Teachers Association will present the 32nd annual Bernice Jones Piano Festival for students in grades 6 through 12 on April 4 and April 5 at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
Two Rivers Community Orchestra will create a Community Orchestra with local musicians from southern Minnesota. In addition, they will present three concerts during their inaugural season. Dates for those concerts have been scheduled for March 21, May 31 and Oct. 11 at the State Street Theater in New Ulm.
Visit www.plrac.org for more information about the Small Arts grants and Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Center.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.