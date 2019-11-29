Suspect in custody following knife assault in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato Public Safety has arrested a person in connection to a stabbing assault on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the City of Mankato, 60-year-old Sidney Bruce was taken into custody following the incident at the 300 block of East Hickory Street in Mankato.
The victim was transported to a local hospital.
We reached out to Public Safety for comment, but there is currently no word on the victim’s condition or potential charges being recommended.
The city says this was an isolated incident and there is currently no threat to the public.
