Two Iowa Lakes students selected to perform at Carnegie Hall

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KEYC) — Two students from Iowa Lakes Community College have been selected to participate in The Great Christmas Ring at Carnegie Hall in New York City.
Jada Duis and Brooklynn Erickson, members of the Iowa Lakes Handbell Ensemble, will travel to New York City to perform with other handbell musicians as part of Distinguished Concerts International New York’s annual presentation of Handel’s Messiah.
“Words cannot describe how grateful I am for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Duis, a sophomore music major from Ocheyedan, Iowa. "I am so excited to do what I love in a place that is so magnificent. It’s truly heaven for all musicians, both aspiring and established.”
The 700-member handbell ensemble has been chosen from handbell choirs across the country.
“I haven’t traveled much at all, so the opportunity to go to New York and perform at Carnegie Hall is amazing,” said Erickson, a sophomore music major from Spirit Lake, Iowa. “It’s a dream come true.”
Although Carnegie Hall presents Handel’s Messiah annual during the holiday season, this will be the handbell group’s inaugural performance at Carnegie Hall.
The Great Christmas Ring will be performed at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1.
