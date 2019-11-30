Authorities seeking information regarding Redwood Falls burglary

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities in Redwood Falls are investigating an early morning burglary at a gas station.
Police say the burglary happened at the Mill Street Casey’s General Store early Friday morning.
Surveillance photos of the suspects involved have been posted on Facebook by the police department.
Authorities haven’t yet said if anything was taken from the store.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Redwood Falls Police Department at (507) 637-4005.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.