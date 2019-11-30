growMANkato to host Mustache Bash

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — No Shave November is coming to an end, and growMANkato and the Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund are wrapping up a series of events to raise awareness for men’s cancers on Saturday.
The event will be hosted at Pub 500 from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday.
There will be live music, shave stations and more.
The group also expects to have a total of how much they raised for the JZ Cancer Fund during No-Shave November.
"Hopefully everybody can learn something. There’s doctors here, there’s a band here, there’s shave stations, there’s caricature artists. It’s just a lot of fun,” Pub 500 Operating Partner Jay Reasner said.
