growMANkato to host Mustache Bash

By Holly Bernstein | November 29, 2019 at 8:24 PM CST - Updated November 29 at 8:24 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — No Shave November is coming to an end, and growMANkato and the Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund are wrapping up a series of events to raise awareness for men’s cancers on Saturday.

The event will be hosted at Pub 500 from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

There will be live music, shave stations and more.

The group also expects to have a total of how much they raised for the JZ Cancer Fund during No-Shave November.

"Hopefully everybody can learn something. There’s doctors here, there’s a band here, there’s shave stations, there’s caricature artists. It’s just a lot of fun,” Pub 500 Operating Partner Jay Reasner said.

