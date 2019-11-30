Knights of Columbus Christmas Tree Lot open for business

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Though some might still be full from Thanksgiving, the North Mankato Knights of Columbus is switching gears and switching holidays.
Their Christmas Tree lot on Belgrade Avenue is open for business.
Nestled in the alley next to Blue Skye Mercantile, the Knights of Columbus Christmas Tree Lot is ready to spread holiday cheer.
“This is our second time that we actually had the trees on Belgrade Avenue. It’s been a great experience," Knights of Columbus member Brent Friedrichs said. "Last year, we sold a record number of trees and we’re so excited to be here again.”
The lot has weekday and weekend hours and trees will be sold until they're gone.
“We are here on the weekdays from 4 o’clock in the afternoon until 8 p.m. On the weekends, here, we are open here at 9 o’clock in the morning until 8 o’clock in the evening,” said Friedrichs.
Customers at the lot are also getting in the holiday spirit.
“Waiting for more snow and wishing I would have gotten my outside lights up before the first snow came, but I may or may not get them up now and waiting to get the tree home so my husband and my son can help decorate,” said Lori Dundas, a long-time customer of the tree lot.
Funds raised during the Christmas Tree Lot go to the Knights of Columbus, who said the money goes back into the community to organizations, such as the BackPack Food Program.
“It really is awesome. It kind of puts the fun and the Christmas into the spirit to be able to give back to the community and put smiles on people’s faces,” said Friedrichs.
