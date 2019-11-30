Millions shop Black Friday deals

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), an estimated 116 million people went out hunting for the best deals on Black Friday.
From Thanksgiving Day to Cyber Monday, this weekend is one of the biggest and busiest for retailers, with an estimated 164 million people shopping, according to the NRF.
However, Black Friday still remains the biggest day.
Locally, places like Menards in Mankato experienced the effects of the busy day.
“People were lined up all along the front of the building and down the side of our garden center to get in at 6 o clock. So it’s as very active it still is," said Menards General Manager Bob Rifleman.
Over at Best Buy, people were busy searching for this year’s top electronics, with a number of people walking out with large TVs, computers and more.
According to blackfriday.com, consumers estimate they will spend an average of $502 dollars on Black Friday.
