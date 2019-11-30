VINE Adult Community Center starts the holiday season off on a healthy note

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The VINE Adult Community Center started off the holiday season on a healthy note Friday.
Every Black Friday the community center adds some extra exercise classes to its program including a post–Thanksgiving Scavenger Hunt.
Older adults worked off their turkey dinners at VINE Adult Community Center with a scavenger hunt fitness challenge that had them moving throughout the building to different exercises and classes.
But working off those calories wasn't the only goal of the scavenger hunt. Participants were encouraged to bring in food donations for the ongoing ECHO food drive.
“At VINE here, what we do on Black Friday is we add some extra events in for our scavenger hunt for members to participate, and just finding different things throughout the building, to change activities that they like to do – just some fun little things. And then we also partnered this year with Profile Mankato Clinic for the ECHO Food Shelf, specifically with the Move it More for active older adults, so they can come in and participate. And then also ECHO Food Shelf gets that donation,” says fitness coordinator Jen Wunderlich.
VINE aims to stay involved in the community, specifically with helping older adults stay independent for as long as possible.
Some see VINE as a valuable tool in their life.
“This is a good way to get your day going. It gets your exercise out of the way and you can go about your regular activities. There’s a lot of camaraderie here, you meet a lot of new people and it’s just fun,” says participant and volunteer Mary Foley.
ECHO Food Shelf is accepting non–perishable food donations for the Thanksgiving holiday season through Saturday.
