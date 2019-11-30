VINE Adult Community Center starts the holiday season off on a healthy note

“At VINE here, what we do on Black Friday is we add some extra events in for our scavenger hunt for members to participate, and just finding different things throughout the building, to change activities that they like to do – just some fun little things. And then we also partnered this year with Profile Mankato Clinic for the ECHO Food Shelf, specifically with the Move it More for active older adults, so they can come in and participate. And then also ECHO Food Shelf gets that donation,” says fitness coordinator Jen Wunderlich.