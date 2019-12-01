Musicians spread holiday cheer with ‘Tuba Christmas’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This year marks the 46th Anniversary of Tuba Christmas.
The music concert, held in cities worldwide, celebrates those who play, teach and compose music for instruments in the tuba family. This began in 1974 as a student’s tribute to his music teacher William Bell, who was born on Christmas Day.
Locally, it’s year 25 that a tuba ensemble has come together in Mankato.
“We have 22 tubas today...a little fewer than we usually have. But a great group of players. And we play a special arrangement so it sounds just like a big brass pipe organ. It’s a big sound and the tuba players get to sit front row...that’s big," said director Ed Stock.
Player's ranged in age from 9 to 89 years old.
The group will play next year, again, on the first Saturday after Thanksgiving.
