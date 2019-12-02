Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign visits Northern Iowa

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill visit two Northern Iowa cities today as part of his Presidential bid.
The Bidens will be in Emmetsburg and Algona as the campaign makes its way through the state this week.
Emmetsburg marks the first stop today, where Biden is holding an event at the Shores community and events center starting at 10 A-M.
The campaign makes its way to Algona for a 1 P-M event at Water’s Edge Nature Center.
