Minnesota State Christmas tree cut from state forest in Pine County
By Dion Cheney | December 2, 2019 at 5:39 PM CST - Updated December 2 at 5:39 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Foresters from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) cut down the official State of Minnesota Christmas tree on Monday in General C.C. Andrews State Forest in Pine County.

The balsam fir, which will decorate the Governor’s Residence, is about 40 years old and stands at approximately 25 feet tall.

The tree will be set up at the Governor’s Residence Tuesday, Dec. 3, and lit on Thursday, Dec. 5, weather permitting.

Approximately 500,000 Christmas trees are harvested each holiday season from private tree farms in Minnesota, contributing about $30 million to the state’s economy.

Join us for the 2019 Holiday Tour Season at the Minnesota Governor's Residence. Tuesday, December 10: 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 13: 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 17: 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. No reservations are required. Tours will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

