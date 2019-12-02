Minnesota State Christmas tree cut from state forest in Pine County

Join us for the 2019 Holiday Tour Season at the Minnesota Governor's Residence. Tuesday, December 10: 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 13: 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 17: 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. No reservations are required. Tours will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.