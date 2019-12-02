Minnesota State Christmas tree cut from state forest in Pine County

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Foresters from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) cut down the official State of Minnesota Christmas tree on Monday in General C.C. Andrews State Forest in Pine County.
The balsam fir, which will decorate the Governor’s Residence, is about 40 years old and stands at approximately 25 feet tall.
The tree will be set up at the Governor’s Residence Tuesday, Dec. 3, and lit on Thursday, Dec. 5, weather permitting.
Approximately 500,000 Christmas trees are harvested each holiday season from private tree farms in Minnesota, contributing about $30 million to the state’s economy.
