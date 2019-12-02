MnDOT to host public open house, reveal Stormwater Pollution Prevention plan

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is inviting the public to attend a public open house from 4 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 30 at the MnDOT District 7 Headquarters, located at 2151 Bassett Drive in Mankato. (Source: Minnesota Department of Transportation)
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is inviting the public to attend a public open house from 4 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 30 at the MnDOT District 7 Headquarters, located at 2151 Bassett Drive in Mankato.

The public open house will give MnDOT an opportunity to unveil its Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan (SWPPP).

The public is invited to attend and provide input on the plan.

The SWPPP is a document required by federal and state governments to fulfill a Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) permit that describes how MnDOT works toward reducing pollution in stormwater runoff.

