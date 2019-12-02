Mount Kato open for the season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Currently 5 of its 19 trails are open for snowboarders and skiers with tubing opening up closer to Christmas.
They offer a full service rental shop as well as individual and group lessons.
“The biggest thing is we’re Minnesotans so we know we’re going to have winter and cold weather. So I encourage everyone to embrace winter, get outside and get active...Ski, snowboard and snow tube,” said Mount Kato General Manager John Nelson.
Mount Kato invites kids to Ski Free Week from December 9th through the 15th.
Kids ages 12 and under can enjoy free lift tickets, half price rental equipment as well as half price on group lessons.
