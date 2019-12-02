Musician Mary Traxler to perfrom at the Arts Center of Saint Peter

The Arts Center of Saint Peter announced on Monday that musician and visual artist Mary Traxler will explore “moments in life that feel like a very long night” in her second annual show of originals and covers at 7 p.m. on Dec. 21 at the Arts Center of Saint Peter. (Source: Arts Center of Saint Peter)
By Jake Rinehart | December 2, 2019

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Arts Center of Saint Peter announced on Monday that musician and visual artist Mary Traxler will explore “moments in life that feel like a very long night” in her second annual show of originals and covers at 7 p.m. on Dec. 21 at the Arts Center of Saint Peter.

“When we feel together, a particular space of quiet liberation can be found. It feels crucial to find this space together if we’re going to grow community empathy,” Traxler said.

The performance will showcase Traxler’s original works, while guest musicians will share the stage for covers of music made popular by Ella Fitzgerald, Lady Gaga, Joni Mitchell, Gillian Welch and others.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for cash refreshments by Patrick’s on Third and Morgan Creek Vineyards, viewing of the Art Center’s current exhibition and new work in the gallery shop.

Admission for this event costs $10 and there will not be any advance sales.

Visit the Arts Center of Saint Peter’s website for more information and other upcoming events.

