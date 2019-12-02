Ridgeview Le Sueur Medical Center receives gift from Le Sueur Area Healthcare Foundation

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) — The Le Sueur Area Healthcare Foundation recently presented a gift of $37,311 to Ridgeview Le Sueur Medical Center.
“We are grateful for the Le Sueur Area Healthcare Foundation and all the work it does to secure a future for Ridgeview Le Sueur’s facility and the community members we serve,” Le Sueur Medical Center Vice President Pam Williams said. “Through these donations, we can continue to improve the facility and equipment needed to provide the highest quality of care.”
The funds will be used to purchase a new dishwasher in the Nutrition Services Department and to support the senior exercise program for Sunrise Plaza and the Nursing and Rehab Center.
