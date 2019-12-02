Run through the Kiwanis Holiday Lights for the YMCA’s Diamond Dash 5k

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - John Kind from the Mankato Family YMCA joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about the 2019 Diamond Dash, presented by Exclusively Diamonds.
Dunkin Donuts will also be sponsoring the event. Proceeds from the event go towards youth programs at the YMCA.
The event will take place Dec. 8th, at the Kiwanis Holiday Lights. The 5k start is at 4:45 p.m.
To register visit the YMCA in person or online at eventbrite.com
Registration costs are $25 for Students/Adults (14+), and $15 for youth (13 and under).
Online registration closes on Dec. 7th at 11 p.m.
