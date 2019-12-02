U.S. Marine Corps and DECA supporting Toys for Tots with Spaghetti Dinner

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sgt. Sander Ludeman joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about upcoming events that will support Toys for Tots.
The South Central Collegiate DECA chapter and U.S. Marine Corps League will host a Spaghetti Dinner at the South central College Crossroads Cafe.
The event will take place Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
The price is $6.00 per plate at the door, $3.00 for kids 5 and under. All proceeds go towards the Toys for Tots Campaign.
Also on Wednesday, Dec. 4th, the Nicollet City Fire Department will host an open house, which includes snacks and activities.
