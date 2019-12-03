Biden campaigns through rural Iowa

ALGONA, Iowa (KEYC) — The Democratic Pool of Presidential Candidates is large and a leader hasn’t quite emerged to the forefront.
One of the better-known candidates, former Vice President Joe Biden, is in the middle of an eight-day bus tour through Iowa, titled ‘No Malarkey,’ in an attempt to appeal to rural voters after a long grueling trade war with China.
“I honestly believe he’s got the best chance at winning this race,” former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack said.
Leading the tour around the state is Biden supporter and former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack.
Vilsack has known Biden for over 30 years and is proud to back him as a candidate for President of the United States.
“I think the Vice President has put forward a number of progressive but realistic ideas to move the country forward on healthcare and rural development for example," explained Vilsack. "America’s place in the world needs to be restored and he’s in the best position since day one to begin doing that. He’s got the heart, experience, knowledge and the relationships to do a great job.”
Biden talked about what leadership looked like, a number of hot button topics, including healthcare and trade, as well as the tone of politics today.
“It’s always been tough. It’s always been tough, there’s always real serious street fights we have, but we’ve never seen, I don’t think any of us have seen at a national level where Donald Trump has taken this,” Vilsack added.
At the end of the day, no matter who your vote is for, get involved; 2020 is a big year in politics.
“He often reminds us that the penalty for not getting involved is people less qualified than you end up governing you,” Vilsack concluded.
The ‘No Malarkey Tour’ will be stopping in 18 rural Iowa counties during the next eight days.
