Charges filed in alleged stabbing in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Charges are filed in connection to last week's stabbing incident in Mankato
60-year-old Sidney Bruce of Mankato faces two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
According to the criminal complaint, Bruce called 9-1-1 to report the incident. When officers arrived, the victim was bleeding and had an apparent deep wound on the side of his chest.
The man was taken by ambulance, there is currently no word on his condition.
Bruce told officers that he stabbed the man during an argument, saying the man had come to his house to "cause a scene"
He is due in court for an initial appearance next Thursday.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.