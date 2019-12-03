Governor Tim Walz in Mankato for Environmental Congress at MSU-Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz will be in Mankato today to talk about the hot-button issue of climate change as part of an Environmental Congress at Minnesota State University-Mankato.
This comes after Governor Walz signs an executive order to create two panels addressing climate change.
Walz will speak at 1 p.m. alongside members of his cabinet.
The conference will include multiple breakout sessions and dialogues revolving around the state's plan of action to address climate change.
Session topics include climate justice, clean water, decarbonizing transportation and more.
A livestream of the governor’s leadership forum is available online: https://www.eqb.state.mn.us/environmentalcongress#Agenda
