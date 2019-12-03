Gustavus students, faculty prepare for ‘Christmas in Christ Chapel’ concert

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — Students and faculty at Gustavus Adolphus College (GAC) are busy preparing for their annual ‘Christmas in Christ Chapel’ concert.
Over 350 students are set to perform.
The theme this year is “Love Beyond Borders.”
“It’s a huge choir concert, as well as orchestra, handbells, dance and congressional singing," Artistic Director Siri Erickson said.
“We’ve actually been working almost the whole semester on some of our music. We have one piece that’s actually a Hebrew text. So we’ve been working on the language and dialects for that," added Zander Boettcher, a senior at GAC.
The service will be shown five times, beginning Thursday, Dec. 5, until Sunday, Dec. 8.
Visit Gustavus Adolphus College’s webpage for tickets and more information visit the link to this story on our website.
