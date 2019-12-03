Iowa State Rep. Bruce Bearinger endorses Amy Klobuchar for President

“Amy Klobuchar’s track record of legislative success in Washington and electoral success in Minnesota is unmatched in the Democratic field. Amy understands that to win in 2020, and for the next President to govern successfully, our party has to reach out to voters who felt overlooked in 2016, particularly in rural America,” Bearinger explained. “I believe her common-sense agenda — particularly on issues such as health care, education and agriculture — will resonate with a majority of Iowans and voters across the country. I’m proud to support her campaign and look forward to caucusing for her in February.”