Iowa State Rep. Bruce Bearinger endorses Amy Klobuchar for President

DES MOINES, Iowa (KEYC) — Iowa State Rep. Bruce Bearinger endorsed U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar for President on Tuesday.
Bearinger, who has represented Iowa District 64 since 2019, cites Klobuchar’s achievements in the Senate and bipartisan track record as his reasoning for endorsing Klobuchar.
“Amy Klobuchar’s track record of legislative success in Washington and electoral success in Minnesota is unmatched in the Democratic field. Amy understands that to win in 2020, and for the next President to govern successfully, our party has to reach out to voters who felt overlooked in 2016, particularly in rural America,” Bearinger explained. “I believe her common-sense agenda — particularly on issues such as health care, education and agriculture — will resonate with a majority of Iowans and voters across the country. I’m proud to support her campaign and look forward to caucusing for her in February.”
With the backing of Bearinger, Klobuchar has the most support from former and current Iowa legislators than any other candidate.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar began a two-day, eight-county tour Tuesday, working toward her goal of holding events in each of Iowa’s 99 counties before the Feb. 3 caucuses.
