Mavericks stay at No. 1, three players garner WCHA honors

DULUTH, Minn. (KEYC) - The MSU Men’s Hockey team is coming off of a nonconference road series where they swept the University of Minnesota, Duluth, the two–time defending national champions.
The Mavericks’ big weekend helped to keep them at the top of the USCHO Poll once again, this is the fourth consecutive week that they have been number one.
Mavericks improve to 12–1–1 on the year.
Following the success, three Mavericks received WCHA Players of the Week honors.
Jake Jaremko garnered the Forward of the Week, over the weekend the junior managed three points from two goals and one assist along with seven shots on goal and 11 face–off wins .
Freshman center Nathan Smith picked up the WCHA Rookie of the Week for the second time this season. Smith also registered three points in the weekend series on one goal and two assists.
Dryden McKay reserves the WCHA Goaltender of the Week for the eighth time in his career at MSU.
On Friday the sophomore stopped 27 of 28 shots and on Saturday McKay managed a career high saving 37 of 38 shots.
For the year the netminder boasts a .955 save percentage which is second best in the nation, and holds a 1.15 goals against average, which is the top in the nation.
The Mavericks are back on home ice this weekend, the squad welcomes Lake Superior State for a two-game series Friday and Saturday.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.