Mayo Clinic Health System announces closure of Springfield, Lamberton facilities

SOUTHERN MINNESOTA (KEYC) — Mayo Clinic Health System announced Tuesday that it is set to close its Springfield and Lamberton facilities on March 1, 2020.
The health system announced it will close its hospital and emergency departments in Springfield, as well as its clinics in Springfield and Lamberton.
A Mayo official said the decision was necessary and is not the result the system wanted for the communities.
The Mayo Clinic Health System in Springfield, the official adds, has several challenges, including an inability to recruit and retain physicians, declining hospital admissions and low use of the emergency department.
Another Minnesota organization has expressed interest in working with the Springfield community to establish outpatient clinic service, officials say.
Meeting regulatory standards also has come into question, Mayo officials explain. A recent review of the Springfield Hospital has resulted in concerns regarding reaccreditation in 2020 by the Mayo Clinic Accreditation team and the Joint Commission, a regulatory accreditation body.
The closure will affect approximately 60 employees. Impacted staff will be offered help to apply for new positions at other Mayo locations.
“Mayo Clinic Health System is committed to serving Springfield and Lamberton patients at other Mayo Clinic Health System sites and through virtual care options, such as Patient Online Services, Express Care Online and Nurse Line,” said James Hebl, M.D., regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System.
Mayo Clinic Health System leaders will continue to meet with community and legislative leaders to answer questions and discuss transition plans over the next several weeks.
