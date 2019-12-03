New Caribou Coffee in St. Peter scheduled to open on Monday

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — The new Caribou Cofee location in St. Peter is scheduled to open its doors for business on Monday, Dec. 9.
The new Caribou Cabin in St. Peter is one of the company’s new small-format locations and will be the second Caribou Cabin in the state – the first Caribou Cabin opened in Jordan on Nov. 15.
As an added bonus, area customers who visit the new Caribou Coffee in St. Peter on opening day will receive $1 off any large beverage.
In addition, the company will be donating $1 from every purchase made to the St. Peter Booster Club on Dec. 14 and Dec. 15.
