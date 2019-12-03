SMMPA set to make electric vehicle charging more accessible in southern Minnesota

MINNESOTA (KEYC) — The communities the Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency (SMMPA) serves are set to have electric vehicle charging ports installed by the end of 2020.
About 90% of electric vehicle charging typically occurs in the owner’s home. That power on average is enough for a typical day’s use of driving.
However, for those traveling distances, the lack of public charging stations may cause hesitation in the usage of EV vehicles, known as “range anxiety."
“I think that for the folks that are considering electric vehicles, making sure that you are able to find public charging in other places is important. It’s like all of us have looked at our gas gauge and saw it’s kind of low and wondered where’s the next gas station. We want to make sure charging stations are available so that people can get where they need to go with great confidence," said Chris Schoenherr, SMMPA Chief Officer of External Affairs.
A DC Fast Charger and two dual-port Level 2 chargers will be installed, servicing all forms of electric vehicles.
DC Fast Charging remains the fastest way for a quick charge, while Level 2 charging would work best if taking the time to go shopping or sit at a restaurant.
SMMPA members include Waseca, St. Peter, Fairmont, Wells, Owatonna, Blooming Prairie, Austin, Lake City, Rochester, Spring Valley, Preston, Wells, New Prague, Redwood Falls, Litchfield, North Branch, Princeton, Mora and Grand Marais.
