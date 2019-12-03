S.S. Boutique, True Real Estate partner to host winter coat drive

By Stacy Steinhagen | December 2, 2019 at 8:56 PM CST - Updated December 2 at 8:56 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — If you have a coat to spare, consider donating it to S.S. Boutique.

You can donate new and gently-worn coats by dropping them off at 112 South Riverfront Drive in Mankato.

The George Massad Team at True Real Estate will be collecting the coats daily from 12 to 2 p.m.

Make sure to join us for our week long coat drive starting today, from noon to 2:00pm daily at the True Real Estate parking lot￼!

“We’re part of a great community, and we wanted to do something to give back to this great community, so we decided to partner with S.S. Boutique to have a coat drive,” Massad said.

The last day of the coat drive is Saturday, Dec. 7.

