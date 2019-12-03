Tips for live Christmas tree upkeep

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -As Christmas creeps around the corner, Drummer’s in Mankato gives tips on how to upkeep live trees.
The store offers three types of trees to purchase white pine, fraser fir and balsam fir.
“Most of these trees are cut the second week of November, It’s best if there kept as cool as possible until they are put up in the home. So if people are buying them early they could store them in the garage or store them outside," said Drummer’s manager Johanna George.
Drummer’s say the best tree to purchase to keep the longest would be a Fraser fir tree.
Important upkeep includes watching the tree’s water levels. Once the tree is in the home, it usually takes 48 to 72 hours for it to start soaking up water. After that except to add more water into the tree stand.
