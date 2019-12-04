Lockdown lifted after shooting on Jackson State campus

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University went on lockdown after an active shooter was reported on campus.
That lockdown has been lifted. School officials said there is no longer a threat of an active shooter on campus.
However, Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting on campus on Lynch Street where a man was wounded just after 11 a.m. They haven’t provided any information on a motive or suspect.
WLBT crews at the scene saw someone being loaded into an ambulance. The extent of their injuries is unclear.
School officials said the shooter is in a black Honda Accord with license plate MAC-0214. There’s no description of that person available at this time.
