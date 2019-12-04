Blue Earth County unanimously approves Smoking and Tobacco-Free Policy

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — Blue Earth County announced on Tuesday that it will prohibit smoking and the use of all tobacco products on county government grounds beginning April 1, 2020.
The tobacco restrictions are aimed at improving the health and well-being of all visitors and employees.
The Blue Earth County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the Smoking and Tobacco-Free Policy after several rounds of edits and input from key county staff members and advisory committees.
All tobacco products are included in the policy, such as, but not limited to, cigarettes, cigars, chewing tobacco and all electronic smoking or vaping devices. The policy applies to staff, visitors, vendors, consultants, contractors and volunteers.
The restriction will be enforced on grounds and property owned by the county, including parks, walkways, parking lots and personal vehicles parked on county-owned grounds.
The policy includes exceptions for campsites, personal vehicles in county parks and open water.
