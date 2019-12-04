Five charities selected as beneficiaries for 2020 Mankato Marathon

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Visit Mankato announced the 2020 Mankato Marathon Charities Program beneficiaries on Tuesday.
The five charities that will participate in the marathon’s 2020 Charities Program include:
- Mankato Youth Place (MY Place),
- Committee Against Domestic Abuse (CADA),
- Leisure Education for Exceptional People (LEEP),
- Mankato Family YMCA — STRIDE; and
- MRCI.
Each program will choose four Champion Runners who will raise money for his or her respective charity.
In addition to its Champion Runners, the five charities have the potential to raise additional funds through race registrations. Runners will be able to donate to any, or all, of the charities when they register for any of the races at the 2020 Mankato Marathon.
The Charities Program helped raise nearly $25,000 in 2019 for participating charities.
For more information about the Mankato Marathon Charities Program, visit www.mankatomarathon.com/charities.
The 2020 Mankato Marathon is scheduled for October 16-17, 2020.
