Guide to mental health professional from Psychiatrist Dr. Bob Olson

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Psychiatrist Dr. Bob Olson from Mankato Clinic joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to explain the difference between different medical professionals who work with mental health patients.
Olson explains how psychiatrists attend medical school four for years, have one year of intern experience, and have three years psychiatry residency. An important difference is they are able to prescribe medication. Psychotherapists and Therapists can be people with a psychology or social work degree, and do more with psychological and behaviorial analysis.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.