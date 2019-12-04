Hundreds gather to talk climate change at Mankato Environmental Congress

“We have been in support for increase use for bio feels for a number of years now. Not only bio diesel but ethanol as well. They were talking about 80 percent of the vehicle fleet being electric...isn’t until 2050. We have to do something now. Luckily for the state of Minnesota we have something right now that will...bio diesel reduces greenhouse gas emissions over 50 percent to petroleum diesel...As the grid is using more solar and wind, plants are able to use that electricity to make bio fuels," said Joe Smentek, Executive Director of Minnesota Soybean Growers Association.