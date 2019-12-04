Le Sueur County Relay for Life Team to host craft, bake sale

Winged Warriors, Le Sueur County’s American Cancer Society Relay for Life Team, will be hosting a Craft and Bake Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Marysburg Church Hall in Madison Lake. (Source: American Cancer Society)
By Jake Rinehart | December 4, 2019 at 4:10 PM CST - Updated December 4 at 4:10 PM

MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) — Winged Warriors, Le Sueur County’s American Cancer Society Relay for Life Team, will be hosting a Craft and Bake Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Marysburg Church Hall in Madison Lake.

The event will feature baked goods, crafts, designs by Daryl and Shelby, Knots by Nancy, LMB weaving, Norwex, pampered chef, The Melting Pot, Tupperware and more.

Funds raised at this event will benefit the Le Sueur County Relay for Life Team.

More information about this event can be found by visiting the Facebook event.

