Locals feel effects of rising Le Sueur River, climate change

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A couple who spoke at the Mankato Environmental Congressional event on Tuesday say they’re personally feeling the effects of climate change.
The Waskoskys live on the Le Sueur River, southeast of Mankato.
They say increasing rain over the years has caused the river to rise, with devastating consequences for homeowners and farmers.
“Over the years, since 2010, the major rain events we’ve had has taken over 40 feet of our backyard. We’ve lost three houses in our neighborhood," described Don Waskosky.
"An inch of rain will raise the river a foot overnight,” Becky Waskosky added.
According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota’s climate is becoming warmer and wetter.
Widespread rains of more than 6 inches are now four times more frequent than in the previous three decades, and the 10 warmest and wettest years on record have all occurred in the past 20 years.
