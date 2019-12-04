MnDOT: Changes coming to traffic signals on Highway 169, 22

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is advising motorists traveling on Highways 169 and 22 in Mankato, as they will begin testing and updating the timing of 11 traffic signal systems during the week of Monday, Dec. 9.
MnDOT officials say that these traffic signal changes will help to reduce motorist delay.
When making a left-turn at certain intersections, drivers may find that the green left-turn arrow appears at a different time in the cycle. In addition, the times of day when the flashing yellow arrow is used will also be updated to best fit the traffic volumes throughout the day.
“Motorists will need to pay closer attention at the signals, as the timing and sequencing may not be what they are used to,” explained Scott Thompson, District Traffic Engineer.
These traffic signal timing updates are part of a larger effort to reduce delays.
