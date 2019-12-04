MSU’s Gunn named Harlon Hill finalist

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -MSU football All–American, Nate Gunn, continues to pile up rushing yards and touchdowns as the Mavericks advanced to the third round of the NCAA tournament.
The running back currently paces the Mavs with almost 1400 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns in 2019.
His efforts have earned plenty of national attention as the senior was named one of eight national finalists for the Harlon Hill Trophy.
That award is given to the Division II College Football Player of the Year.
Gunn is just the fourth Maverick to make it on the the national ballot.
This year's Harlon Hill winner will be named on December 20th.
The running back holds multiple career records at MSU.
Gunn is the all–time leading rusher, with 803 carries, more than 4600 rushing yards, and 57 rushing touchdowns.
Gunn and the rest of the MSU football team hit the field for the third round of the NCAA tournament this Saturday against Texas A&M Commerce.
That game is set for noon at Blakeslee Stadium.
These two squads last met in the NCAA tournament two years ago.
Commerce went on to win that contest, 31–21.
We’ll have highlights from Saturday’s contest as the Mavericks battle for a spot in the NCAA semifinals on KEYC News 12 at ten.
