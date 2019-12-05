Celebrate the holidays with Christmas at the Hubbard House this weekend

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Jessica Potter from the Blue earth County Historical Society joined KEYC News 12 Midday for Throwback Thursday, sharing a photo of the Hubbard House from Christmas 1899.
BECHS will be hosting Christmas at the Hubbard House on Sat. Dec. 7th. Activities include a tour as well as a mystery to solve, who stole Mr. Hubbards scarf? Tickets can be purchased day of in the Carriage House and are $10/adults, $7/BECHS Members, $5/children 5-17.
