Clay County Fair receives international awards, recognition

CLAY COUNTY, Iowa (KEYC) — The Clay County Fair lived up to its slogan of being “The World’s Greatest County Fair” by winning multiple awards and earning recognition at the 2019 International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE) Convention.
The Clay County Fair was the recipient of 14 awards, which beats the previous record of 12 awards that was set in 2015 and 2018.
“The World’s Greatest Fair” earned first place in the following categories:
- Newly established or evolving program/exhibit at your fair which promotes agriculture to the fair-going public
- Agriculture communications
- Agriculture individual photo (x2)
In addition to the 14 awards that the fair claimed, many Clay County Officials were recognized for their efforts. Recognized individuals include:
- Dave Simington – A current member of the Board of Directors and former president (2015 to 2017). Simington was awarded the IAFE Heritage Award, which recognizes the achievements of outstanding volunteer fair management personnel.
- Jeremy Parsons – The CFE, CEO and Manager of the Clay County Fair. Parsons was named Second Vice-Chair of the IAFE. In his secondary role with the IAFE, Parsons will assist with executive responsibilities associated with the organization in preparation for his role as the IAFE Chair in 2022.
- Andrea Wiesenmeyer – Currently a marketing and partnerships director for “The World’s Greatest Fair.” Wisenmeyer is also a member of the IAFE Advertising, Promotions & Public Relations and Sponsorship Committees.
- Janet Schutter – Serves as the ommercial exhibits director of the Clay County Fair. Schutter is also a member of the IAFE Commercial Exhibits and Concessions Committee.
A complete list of Clay County Fair award placings can be found below.
Category 2 – Technique/procedure/policy developed by Fair management to correct an issue or challenge related to an agricultural program
Clay County Fair entry – 2019 Swine Health Rules
- Royal National Show - Ekka (Queensland, Australia)
- York Fair (PA)
- Clay County Fair (IA)
Category 3 – Newly established or evolving program/exhibit at your fair which promotes agriculture to the fair-going public
Clay County Fair entry – Ag Ambassadors
- Clay County Fair (IA)
- Royal National Show - Ekka (Queensland, Australia)
- Western Idaho Fair
Category 6 – Unique partnership for an exhibit/promotion/special event/competition showcased at the fair
Clay County Fair entry – ISU Extension Clay County’s “Bite by the Barn” Adult AgCiting program
- Missouri State Fair
- Royal National Show - Ekka (Queensland, Australia)
- Clay County Fair (IA)
Category 8 – Agriculture communications
Clay County Fair entry – Open Class Horse Department Facebook page
- Clay County Fair (IA)
- Alameda County Fair (CA)
- North Dakota State Fair
Category 9 – Agriculture programs video
Clay County Fair entry – Ag Ambassadors introduction video
- Royal National Show - Ekka (Queensland, Australia)
- Clay County Fair (IA)
- Georgia National Fair
Category 10b – Agriculture individual photo: horticulture/Crops
Clay County Fair entry – Family trying to lift giant pumpkin (photo by Judy Hemphill)
- Clay County Fair (IA)
- Bloomsburg Fair (PA)
- Missouri State Fair
Category 10c – Agriculture individual photo: equine
Clay County Fair entry – Chuckwagon races (photo by Jim Steffens)
- Clay County Fair (IA)
- Royal National Show - Ekka (Queensland, Australia)
- Florida State Fair
Category 10d – Agriculture individual photo: rodeo
Clay County Fair entry – Bull Riding Challenge (photo by Jim Steffens)
- Georgia National Fair
- Missouri State Fair
- Clay County Fair (IA)
Category 13 – New or unique animal competition (class or division)
Clay County Fair entry – Open Class Horse Department classes (largest and smallest horse)
- Pennsylvania Farm Show
- Royal National Show - Ekka (Queensland, Australia)
- Clay County Fair (IA)
Category 9b: General display at your fair – photo series
Clay County Fair entry – Balloon Masters (photos by Judy Hemphill)
- Royal National Show - Ekka (Queensland, Australia)
- Clay County Fair (IA)
- Missouri State Fair
Category 5 – Magazine ad
Clay County Fair entry – Okoboji Magazine concert line-up ad
- South Carolina State Fair
- Missouri State Fair
- Clay County Fair (IA)
Category 8 – Printed promotional material
Clay County Fair entry – Daily guides
- Royal National Show - Ekka (Queensland, Australia)
- Clay County Fair (IA)
- Sioux Empire Fair (SD)
Category 17 – Social media/mobile campaign
Clay County Fair entry – 2019 Instagram campaign
- Missouri State Fair
- Nebraska State Fair
- Clay County Fair (IA)
Category 2 – Specific action/campaign used to market your facility
Clay County Fair entry – Weekly front-page ad campaign in Spencer Daily Reporter
- North Dakota State Fair
- Clay County Fair (IA)
- Mississippi Valley Fair (IA)
