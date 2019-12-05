Community invited to participate in Connecting Kids Holiday Giving program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The public is invited to participate in the Connecting Kids program’s inaugural holiday campaign.
Community members will have the opportunity to support a youth in an out-of-school activity.
“For many families struggling with basic needs like food and shelter, out-of-school activities such as sports, clubs or arts are the first thing to be cut from a family budget; but for youth, out-of-school time activities are a basic need for healthy development," Community Impact Director Elizabeth Harstad explained.
Donation cards are available at the Greater Mankato Area United Way, Play It Again Sports, K & G Gymnastics and Southern Minnesota Martial Arts for anyone that may be interested.
Monetary donations, with or without a donation card, should be sent to the Greater Mankato Area United Way (please write “Connecting Kids” in the memo line) at:
127 South 2nd Street
#190
Mankato, MN 56001
All donations will be designated directly to youth scholarships.
To learn more about the Connecting Kids program, visit the Greater Mankato Area United Way’s webpage.
