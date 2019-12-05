Connecting Kids’ holiday initiative to fund youth scholarships begins today

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The first Connecting Kids Holiday Giving Initiative has kicked off today making sure kids can take part in out–of–school activities.
The youth scholarship program helps families facing financial barriers in the four county area.
The program helps k–12th graders.
If you want to donate look for a Christmas tree at the Greater Mankato Area United Way, K & G Gymnastics, Southern Minnesota Martial Arts and Play it again Sports.
“We have this cards and it just goes over what a child would be interested in doing for example this one here is a 10 year old girl that just wants to take a home alone safety class, the cost of that program is 15–dollars,” Connecting Kids Jenny Stratton said.
Once you select the youth profile card to donate to, directions are on the back to help you send the money accordingly.
Stratton says the need is significant.
1 of 3 kids are eligible for the Connecting Kids scholarship which is the same criteria for a free and reduced meal.
The goal is to fund 840 scholarships for area youth.
