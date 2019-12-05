Feeding Our Communities Partners receives donation from Dunkin’ Donuts supported foundation

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Feeding Our Communities Partners received a $10,000 donation from the Joy in Childhood Foundation.
It's an independent foundation sponsored by Dunkin' Donuts.
Feeding Our Communities Partners' mission is to solve youth hunger and they were the only program in the state to receive a donation from the Joy in Childhood Foundation.
“That’s what we appreciate about what has been an ongoing partnership is that, as I mentioned, they provided their first donation to help us launch a new initiative which has thus continued and our numbers have continued to grow and to have the support now when we’re hitting record numbers of enrollment is a very big deal,” said executive director of Feeding Our Communities Partners, Sheri Sander-Silva.
The donation was made possible by a nomination from the Southern Minnesota Dunkin’ franchise.
“The Dunkin’ that is in Mankato, St. Peter and Rochester, they are all locally owned and we always like to give back. That is the main focus of Dunkin’ Donuts and the Joy in Childhood Foundation is giving back to the communities that our stores are located in,” said Lisa Finch, creative director for Southern Minnesota Dunkin’ Franchise.
The foundation has donated around $25,000 to Feeding Our Communities Partners over the last three years.
