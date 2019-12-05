Governor Walz stops in Lake Crystal on bonding tour

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) — Governor Tim Walz is traveling across the state on his bonding tour to highlight the Rural Finance Authority and low-interest loan programs for Minnesota farmers.
Walz continued his tour in Lake Crystal on Tuesday.
Governor Walz is getting input from Minnesotans as he prepares to allocate bonding dollars across various capital investments, including the Rural Finance Authority loan programs.
“We get a young farmer back on the land, we get another contributor into the community and we keep the ‘ag’ land productive, we’ll be all over, we got a ways to go,” said Governor Walz.
The bonding bill is required to be presented by January 15, 2020.
Agency and city requests across the state total more than $5 billion.
“We have some of the largest reserves, we could probably bond up to four billion dollars, but that’s a pretty high number, so we have to service that debt so we’re out there deciding what that balance is of keeping up. There’s projects we need, investing for the future and then programs like this,” said Walz.
That program is the RFA Beginning Farmer Loan program, that made it possible for one local farmer to stay close to home.
“That was able to get my start, that was ten years ago I was able to buy this place, just this last year dad retired and I was able to take over the whole operation,” said Lake Crystal farmer, Brent Kelsey.
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is requesting $100 million in bonding authority for RFA loan programs as the ag improvement and livestock expansion program funds have run dry and around $2 million is left in the beginning farmer loan program.
“There’s a safety net structure, it’s our concern on aging folks on land, how do we transition this land to folks who want to stay, how do we keep our local economies vibrant,” said Walz.
Walz said he expects the bonding package would finish around May 2020.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.