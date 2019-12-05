Loyola Catholic School Christmas programs, concerts quickly approaching

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The 2019 Loyola Catholic School Christmas concerts and programs are quickly approaching.
Grades 6 to 12 at Loyola will perform the annual Christmas concert at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, in the Loyola gymnasium.
Students in 7th and 8th grade, as well as students involved in the Grade 9 to 12 choirs, will perform their annual Christmas concert at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, in the Loyola Chapel.
Elementary Christmas programs have been scheduled for Dec. 19 in the Loyola gymnasium.
The Pre-K program is scheduled for 9 a.m., while students in Grades 4 to 6 will perform at 10:30 a.m., with the K-3 program concluding the festivities at 1 p.m.
All concerts and programs are free and open to the public.
The Loyola gymnasium and Loyola Chapel are located on the ground of Loyola Catholic School, located at 145 Good Counsel Drive in Mankato.
