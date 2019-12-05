Mankato Ballet Company’s The Nutcracker in theaters this month

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kelsey Chester and dancers from the Mankato Ballet Company joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to preview their annual performance of The Nutcracker, in theaters this month.
Shows will be held at MSU-Mankato in the Ted Paul Theatre from Dec. 12th to the 15th.
They’ll also be performing in the State Street Theater in New Ulm on Saturday, Dec. 7th.
For showtimes and ticket information, visit http://mankatoballet.org/performances/the-nutcracker/
