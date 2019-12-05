Mankato Symphony Orchestra announces new interim Executive Director

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Symphony Orchestra announced Bethel Balge as interim executive director on Thursday.
Balge will take over for Hannah Bretz, who is expected to leave MSO sometime in December.
In addition to her teaching career at Bethany Lutheran College and Martin Luther College, Balge is the founding artistic director of the Summit Avenue Music Series and co-artistic director of the ProMusica Minnesota Chamber Music Festival.
Balge has also been awarded the Louis B. Sudler Prize in the Arts and the McKnight sponsored Artist Grant. She is also a professional pianist and has performed in Germany, Russia and throughout the United States.
Balge will begin her new role with the Mankato Symphony Orchestra on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.