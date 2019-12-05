Mankato Symphony Orchestra announces new interim Executive Director

The Mankato Symphony Orchestra announced Bethel Balge as interim executive director on Thursday. (Source: Mankato Symphony Orchestra)
By Jake Rinehart | December 5, 2019 at 5:32 PM CST - Updated December 5 at 5:47 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Symphony Orchestra announced Bethel Balge as interim executive director on Thursday.

Balge will take over for Hannah Bretz, who is expected to leave MSO sometime in December.

We are very excited to have Bethel taking on the role as Executive Director of the Mankato Symphony. Bethel brings to the job an exceptional combination of energy, artistry, and experience to the challenges of running a musical organization. We are grateful to Hannah Bretz for her passion for our organization and wish her all the best.
Shannon Beal, Board President

In addition to her teaching career at Bethany Lutheran College and Martin Luther College, Balge is the founding artistic director of the Summit Avenue Music Series and co-artistic director of the ProMusica Minnesota Chamber Music Festival.

Balge has also been awarded the Louis B. Sudler Prize in the Arts and the McKnight sponsored Artist Grant. She is also a professional pianist and has performed in Germany, Russia and throughout the United States.

As a proud resident of South Central Minnesota, I am excited to work with the exceptional musicians and staff of the Mankato Symphony. I’m looking forward to bringing the work of this wonderful organization to more people in our communities.
Bethel Balge

Balge will begin her new role with the Mankato Symphony Orchestra on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

