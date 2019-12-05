Mayo Clinic Health System nurses plan to picket today

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Nurses from Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato are planning to picket in front of the hospital starting at around noon today.
One nurse says they expect anywhere from 350 to 550 nurses to picket.
They say the picket won't impact patients at the hospital, and nurses will still work their regular shifts.
The open bargaining approach is at the center of this dispute.
The negotiating members want all of their nurses with them while they bargain.
Mayo informed Mankato members of the Minnesota Nurses Association that they only want to hear from the six negotiating members.
Nurses say the group has also filed what’s called an Unfair Labor Practice against the hospital with the National Labor Relations Board for not wanting to bargain in good faith.
