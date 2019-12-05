Mayo Clinic Health Systems closing Lamberton and Springfield locations

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two Mayo Clinic Health System facilities in southern Minnesota will close in March due to low patient volumes.
Mayo announced it will be closing the hospital and emergency departments in Springfield, as well as its clinics in Springfield and Lamberton.
This comes as rural Minnesota experiences a devastating shortage of local healthcare.
“The rural healthcare crisis that we’re experiencing not only in Minnesota, but across the country, is very real. Mayo Clinic and Mayo Clinic Health Systems are not immune to those challenges. Springfield has been faced with severe provider shortages, they’ve been faced with declining hospital volumes as well as very little utilization of our emergency rooms,” explained Mayo Clinic Health Systems Regional Vice President Dr. James Hebl.
Hebl said there is a chance portions of these facilities will remain open.
Officials at Mayo say they can’t comment yet on who will assume operations at the hospitals and clinics, but say another Minnesota organization has expressed interest.
